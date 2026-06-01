What Kern County voters should know before California's Primary Election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, and for some voters, the ballot can feel overwhelming. We’re taking a closer look at the key races, major issues, and important deadlines that could shape Kern County’s future.

Madeline Abernathy is a Board Member with the Kern County Young Republicans, and she says, "To have someone from Kern County, they'll be able to be our voice. And if you do vote, you are part of that change because they are a part of the change for our community. If someone says their voice doesn't matter, it does."

Several closely watched races are on the ballot, and both parties say primary elections often have a bigger impact than many voters realize.

Flor Olvera is a Former Committee Member for the Kern County Democratic Party, and she says, "I think a lot of people underestimate primary elections because they think the November one is the most important one. But I think with California's top-two primary system, it's so important because it determines which voices actually make it to November."

Voters I spoke with echoed that message, saying participation remains important regardless of the race. "Every election is important, and there was a time when we couldn't vote, and that's why I'm voting now." Another voter said, "I just voted, and the field for governor is ginormous, so it narrows that down. I think basically we've got to start somewhere."

One measure drawing attention from both Democrats and Republicans is Measure A. If approved, the measure would, among other things, establish Kern County as a California Charter County and allow the Board of Supervisors to appoint a replacement or call a special election when a vacancy occurs on the board.

Party leaders also say voters should take time to research candidates before filling out their ballot.

"Lots of Democratic races are on the ticket, including the governor's race. There has been a lot of buzz about the fact that there are 60 candidates on the ballot. My recommendation to voters who are on the fence is to take a look at who's polling well, who has the better message, who's had the momentum, and who has the support." Olvera said.

"The Republican Party is excited for tomorrow because we have a chance and an opportunity to have a Republican governor, whether that be tomorrow or in the general election. We understand we have that opportunity, and we haven't had that in a long time," said Abernathy.

If you haven't voted yet, election officials recommend reviewing your ballot, confirming your polling location, and making a plan before Election Day. And for those voting by mail, officials say, don't wait until the last minute. Ballots returned through the U.S. Postal Service must be postmarked by June 2 and received by the Elections Office no later than June 9. Officials also recommend dropping ballots off at an official ballot drop box or polling location before they close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can find polling locations and ballot drop boxes at KernVote.com.

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