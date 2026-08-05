What should never go in your trash — and where to safely dispose of it

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

A garbage truck fire on July 30 is raising awareness about the hidden dangers of household hazardous waste — and where Kern County residents can safely dispose of it for free.

The Bakersfield Special Waste Facility accepts household hazardous waste at no cost to Kern County residents, keeping dangerous materials out of garbage trucks and landfills before they can cause harm.

Eric Campbell, superintendent of Kern County Public Works, said many residents don't realize how dangerous some common household items can be.

"I think a lot of people just deem it as normal trash. I think if they were to read up on the materials, they could find out that a lot of it's extremely dangerous, and if they were to be mixed together, they'd even be more dangerous," Campbell said.

From batteries to old televisions to paint cans, every item brought to the facility is sorted into its own category before being shipped to specialized facilities where it is recycled, treated, or safely disposed of.

For some Kern County residents, making the trip has already become a regular part of their routine.

"I've been coming here for over 10 years… batteries, light bulbs, paint… I'd advise people to come here because it's easy to find," Kern County resident Marcia Eyherabide said.

Batteries, light bulbs, paint, pool chemicals, and electronics may look like ordinary household items, but officials say they can become a serious safety hazard when they end up in the wrong place.

"So all the materials, once they're sorted, we have a contractor who transports them. They go to different locations for recycling, incineration or treatment, where chemicals are added to make them harmless," Campbell said.

Officials say taking a few extra minutes to dispose of hazardous waste the right way can help prevent fires, protect sanitation workers, and keep dangerous materials out of local landfills.

Kern County residents can drop off household hazardous waste at the Bakersfield Special Waste Facility at no cost. More information is available at kernpublicworks.com/services/solid-waste/hazardous-waste.

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