What to know before visiting Hard Rock Casino Tejon

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The new Hard Rock Casino Tejon lived up to expectations on its opening day, drawing thousands of visitors and creating significant traffic congestion on Highway 99.

I spent nearly an hour waiting behind hundreds of cars on the 99. The casino's popularity became immediately apparent as visitors flocked to the new gaming destination.

Traffic experiences varied among casino-goers. One visitor said they maintained steady movement on Highway 99 all the way to Mettler, while another reported relatively easy access despite some congestion.

However, other visitors reported waiting in traffic for up to 2 hours. The longest delays appeared to affect those who took Mettler Frontage Road West to reach the casino.

For better access, drivers may want to stay on Highway 99, drive past the casino, and exit at Highway 166. California Highway Patrol officers were stationed there to direct vehicles and manage traffic flow.

Once inside the Hard Rock Casino, visitors encountered additional lines for restrooms, bars, slot machines and gaming tables. The crowded conditions made even walking around the facility challenging.

"Wasn't too surprised, now I heard the number of 17 thousand over the weekend, that was surprising to me," one visitor said.

The massive turnout demonstrates the casino's anticipated impact on the region, though visitors should prepare for potential delays both getting to and moving around inside the facility.

For those planning weekend visits, arriving early in the day may help avoid the heaviest traffic. Following directions from CHP officers will ensure the smoothest possible arrival experience.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

