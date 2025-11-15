What Would You Do With $980 Million? Kern County Residents Dream Big Ahead of Mega Millions Drawing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to $980 million, many Kern County residents are daring to dream about what they’d do if they suddenly struck it rich. And for some, that dream has felt surprisingly close — a winning ticket was sold at a Bakersfield Albertsons just two months ago.

The possibility of becoming an overnight millionaire has locals buzzing with excitement, imagining how such a windfall could change their lives.

“I’d Help Anybody I Could”

For Bakersfield resident Coreene Baker, winning would mean transforming not only her own future but her family’s as well.

“I could pay for the care for my mom… take her out of the assisted-care home she’s in,” Baker said. “And I’d give New Covenant Church 10% of it, and with the rest, I’d help anybody I could.”

Past Big Wins in Kern County

While the odds may be steep, Kern County has seen impressive lottery luck in recent years.

In 2024, a ticket sold in Frazier Park won a staggering $1.7 billion jackpot. Just this past September, a ticket from a Love’s Travel Stop in Tehachapi brought home $1.5 million.

Bakersfield also saw two significant wins this year, with two tickets worth $984,594 each sold at the Albertsons off Highway 58 near Allen Road.

It was at that same store that Stan Lester shared what a win would mean for him.

“I’d pay some bills… I have a lot of medical bills that need to be paid,” Lester said.

A Win for Schools Too

Lottery success doesn’t just benefit individuals. According to Daniel Kelly with the California Lottery, Kern County’s luck also boosts local classrooms.

“We’ve raised almost 85 million dollars for California public schools, and that is a really big win,” Kelly said.

Building Dreams, Not Just Bank Accounts

For some, becoming a millionaire isn’t about luxury — it’s about opportunity.

Braxton Heerion says a major win would help him bring a longtime dream to life.

“I’d probably open an electrician business,” he said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a while, and I’m already working on it.”

Play Responsibly

While dreaming big is part of the fun, the odds of winning the lottery remain extremely low. Officials remind players to treat it as entertainment and set a budget before playing.

As Kern County residents wait for tonight’s drawing, one thing is clear: the hope of a brighter future — whether through helping family, paying bills, or building a business — is worth at least the price of a ticket.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

