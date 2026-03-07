What’s going on with CSUB athletics? New controversy raises concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What’s really going on with California State University, Bakersfield’s athletics department? 23ABC reached out to the university to get answers.

At least eight coaches at CSUB have either been placed on leave, left voluntarily, or been fired since March of 2025.

The latest is women’s basketball head coach Ari Wideman, who was placed on paid leave on Thursday. The university has not released any details on the decision.

Officials say President Vernon B. Harper has held forums in recent months to address athletics concerns. Discussions that follow former assistant coach Kevin Mays’ September charges of sex trafficking and child pornography.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE KEVIN MAYS CASE BELOW:

CSUB assistant coach faces pimping & drug charges

Some students say the latest developments raise fresh questions about oversight and trust in the program.

Joshua Soria & Hector Cervantes are both students at CSUB, and they say, “Education-wise, honestly, I’ve had a good experience, but I know they’ve been having a lot of scandals in the athletic department, so I think something definitely needs to be looked at… And to me, it’s crazy because we’re a D-1 school. For this to even be happening at a D-1 program is just crazy.”

CSUB says its Office for Civil Rights and Compliance has added staff, increased its presence in athletics, and now holds regular meetings with teams, including sessions without coaches, so student-athletes can report concerns directly.

The university also says a presidential commission is reviewing the future of the athletics program, considering structural and administrative changes to better align athletics with CSUB’s mission and improve support for student-athletes.

The California State University Office of the Chancellor sent us this statement: “The California State University is firmly committed to upholding Title IX and ensuring safe, equitable environments for all employees and students across our universities.

We have taken steps to strengthen Title IX operations, and we will continue to support Cal State Bakersfield and all our universities in prioritizing student well-being, accountability, and compliance with federal and state law, including athletics oversight.”

I’ve also been reaching out to student-athletes and faculty; however, many say they have not received much information.

Student-athletes at CSUB say, “We know nothing of that unfortunately… no, I have some place to be.”

Many students still worry about the surrounding controversy and how it could impact their campus community.

With many questions still looming about oversight and leadership, some still wonder what the university will do to take the next steps to restore trust in the athletics department.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

