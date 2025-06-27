What’s in your go-bag? The Red Cross shares what you need in case of evacuation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wildfires can spread like… well, wildfire. And this can leave residents with little to no time to pack up and go.

Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross in Kern County shares that there are ways to prepare ahead of time.

“First thing you need to do is think about what you’re going to do if you have to evacuate,” said Huge. “Make sure you listen to you can have the Red Cross app listen to your county warnings, have a little go bag ready, and think about the route you may take if you have some food, clothing ready with you and remember your pets too because they will be coming with you, they’re family members as well.”

So what should you put in your go bag?

Huge says, “It’s important to have water, I bring tuna because I know that is a good protein and it’s a flip top so you can open it. I also have power bars, I have a little first aid kit, and a blanket because it gets cold at night if you live in the mountainous areas… my red cross phone charger, it’s always charged and ready to go, and then of course I have a flashlight and this is a radio too so I could listen to anything that is broadcasting to where things may be…”

And don’t forget medications.

Huge also recommends taking pictures of important documents ahead of time.

When there’s an increased fire risk, sometimes companies will cut the electricity. This can actually be a pretty big setback, especially if you park in a garage.

“If there’s going to be a power outage, which sometime precedes a wildfire, the couple things that I do personally is I take my car out of the garage because if the electricity goes out, it’s very hard to unleash your garage door,” said Huge.

She also says she keeps a couple bags of ice in her freezer, “... so if I have to evacuate with medications or food, because the food may not last if there’s a power outage, I’m able to put those into a large chest with the ice and evacuate,” said Huge.

Now let’s say you’re all packed up and you’re on the road. Where do you go?

Huge says, “You come to our shelter. Red Cross volunteers will greet you, you do not have to provide any identification, we give you a cot, blanket, food, we have nurses, we have spiritual care available, and loving volunteers.”

Now let’s say all evacuations have been lifted and it’s time to return home.

Huge says you still need to take precautions; “When you come back after a wildfire it’s very important to remember, be careful when you clean up debris because it could still be hot.”

While it’s best to be prepared for emergencies, the American Red Cross also has many resources on hand to help the community when needed.

