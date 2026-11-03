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What's motivating Kern County voters to make their voices heard on Election Day?

From the cost of living to school funding, voters in Bakersfield say the issues affecting their daily lives are driving them to the polls.
Kern County voters are heading to the polls. We spoke with two Bakersfield voters about the issues motivating them to make their voices heard.
What's motivating Kern County voters this Election Day?
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Election Day is underway in Kern County, with voters making their way to polling locations and dropping off ballots across the county.

At the Kern County Elections Department in downtown Bakersfield, there was a steady stream of voters Tuesday morning. Some dropped off their ballots from their vehicles, while others walked up to turn them in.

For voters like Isaias Manriquez, the cost of living is one issue weighing on his mind this election.

“I want somebody in place that’s going to do right by the California people,” Manriquez said.

Jennifer Ihde said her work in education has made school funding an important issue for her.

She also sees voting as an opportunity to take action on the issues she cares about.

“If people are passionate about change, about costs coming down, about where the funding is going, they need to get out and be heard,” Ihde said.

Both voters encouraged others to make their voices heard by casting a ballot.

Polls in Kern County are open until 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling location and additional election information at KernVote.com.

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