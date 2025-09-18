What’s new at the Kern County Fair: Food, Fun, and Furry Friends

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The food, the fun, and of course the cute furry friends are all things you don’t want to miss at the Kern County Fair. And this year, the attractions just got even better.

I was able to go out and take a sneak peek at the fair before the crowds to see all the attractions — and even try some new treats. Dubai-covered strawberries and Dubai chocolate cinnamon rolls!

Chelsey Roberts, the Marketing Director, for the Kern County Fair says, “That’s one of the big hits on food this year. We’ve seen it be a big craze on TikTok, and some of our consumers really picked up on it. It kind of fits Kern County as well because we’re so rich in agriculture — having the pistachios on them and stuff, it really fits us.”

Not only was I able to eat great food, but I also made a new friend — Zelda — who’s now traveling across America performing in different shows, and she has a pretty unique story that hits close to home.

She was found running the streets of Bakersfield before being rescued.

Brandon Chin, is Dog Trainer and Entertainer and he says,

“She was running the streets, terrorizing everything. Our friend Natasha — she’s from Bakersfield — fostered her for a couple of months and gave us a call, saying she had this dog playing with a pine cone, just throwing it up in the air and catching it. She thought she’d be a great fit for our show — and she is.”

Brandon says Zelda is ready to make her debut right here in her hometown. And Chelsey Roberts shared that while this is the first time they’ve adopted a dog from this area...

“We’ve had the stunt dogs for many years, but it’s something people forget about. And it’s such a great, free attraction — they perform every day out here.” Roberts said.

So whether you’re here for the food, the fun, to see Zelda and the amazing dog show, or to take a break in the quiet room — there’s something for everyone at the Kern County Fair this year.

