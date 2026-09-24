What’s new at the Kern County Fair? Here’s your first look

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors for another year of family fun, food and entertainment.

During Media Day at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 23ABC News got a first look at what’s new this year, including new food options, attractions and safety measures for families.

While the fair’s layout may look familiar to returning visitors, fair officials say there are several new experiences to check out.

From classic fair favorites to creative new flavors, food remains one of the fair’s biggest draws.

One of the first stops on the media tour was the fair’s famous cinnamon rolls, featuring their newest add-on, the horchata churro cinnamon roll.

A new stop is Mac Daddy’s, which is offering fresh-to-order mac and cheese made right in front of fairgoers.

“It’s for the whole family, we offer something for mom, for dad, for the kids,” said Daniel Gardiner, owner of Mac Daddy’s. “Most likely the best thing is you normally don’t get to see your food being made.”

But the fair has way more to offer than just food. New attractions are making their debut, and it involves waking up before the sun.

“It’s such a unique experience coming out here first thing in the morning when the grounds are quiet, its dark, its calm and that's something that is completely unique and seeing the sunrise on the fairgrounds is something that is so special so why not get it to the public as well,” said Chesley Roberts, marketing director for the Kern County Fair.

Safety improvements are also front and center. Families with young children can pick up ID wristbands at the front gate, while a designated reunification center and clearly marked signs throughout the fairgrounds aim to help keep families connected.

Fair officials expect over 300,000 people to attend this year and say they hope these new additions keep visitors coming back year after year.

The Kern County fair starts Sept. 23 and goes until Oct. 4.

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