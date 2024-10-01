WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT? Proposition 32 aims to raise California minimum wages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Supporters of Proposition 32 say it would allow people to pay for their basic needs, but critics say raising the minimum wage would result in higher prices and lower profits for small businesses.



Video shows the break down of Proposition 32

Proposition 32 would raise the minimum wage to $18/hour for companies with 26 employees or more and up to $17/hour for business with 25 employees or less.

On November 5th, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot in the highly anticipated presidential race between vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump,but that’s not the only race you can vote on.

In a little more than a month, Bakersfield voters will hit the polls to vote on several candidate races and 10 ballot measures.

“When we think about what’s going to impact us immediately. It’s going to be propositions like this,” Ian Anderson, a political analyst, said.

One of those measures,Proposition 32 would raise the minimum wage to $18/hr for businesses with more than 26 employees and up to $17/hr for companies with 25 employees or fewer.

“So when you think about childcare, education, right, like just living in this nation but also in California has become difficult for most residents,” Anderson said.

Supporters of the measure say it can help California workers to afford basic needs and stimulate the economy.

“There’s a double-edged sword with this," Anderson said. "As you raise wages, you have to also realize that the money comes from somewhere.”

While Prop 32 could result in raises for people already making $18/hour or more, critics like the California Chamber of Commerce and the California Restaurants Association say it could result in higher prices for consumers and lower profits for small businesses.

“If you’re just raising the wage, and there’s no reduction in cost or housing, you’re just matching the problem,” he said.

If passed, starting in 2027, the minimum wage would be adjusted for inflation every year at a rate no higher than 3.5%.

If inflation is negative, there would be no adjustment.

“This will impact everybody in one capacity or not whether you are an employee or an employer, and so this should be somewhat exciting for you in the sense you have direct control of this.”

This proposition and a number of others will be on your ballot in November, and 23ABC will continue breaking down the statewide ballot measures throughout the month.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

