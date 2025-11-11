Where’s Weir? Questions rise over Ward 3 representation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I’m Madi Vollmer, here in Ward 3 at the Bluffs — and if you didn’t know, your City Councilmember is Ken Weir. After missing multiple City Council meetings this year, some residents are wondering… who’s making sure Ward 3 still has a voice?

Frank Beltran is a Ward 3 resident, and he says, “He needs to step up to the plate or move on and let somebody do their job.”

Councilmember Ken Weir represents Ward 3 — which stretches from Central Bakersfield all the way to the northeast, including the Bluffs area. City officials confirm he’s missed 13 City Council meetings so far this year, including the last five in a row. The last time he spoke with 23ABC was in February, when he said his absences were due to illness. The last meeting he attended was more than two months ago, on August 27th, after a streak of five consecutive attendances between June and August.

The city says there’s no specific policy or law requiring action in his case — because Bakersfield is a charter city, not a general law city. Under city rules, it’s up to the mayor and City Council to enforce or waive attendance requirements — not city staff.

I reached out to City Council members, including Weir, but have not heard back from him by news time. However, Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur sent me this statement: “I am wishing Councilmember Weir a speedy recovery through his medical issues. Ward 3 is essential to our city. I am hopeful our city's administrative staff is fulfilling his responsibilities toward Ward 3 with diligence and closely monitoring the situation.”

Still, residents say they want answers.

Madi: “Do you think there’s a lack of representation here in Ward 3?”

Frank: “Yes, there is.”

Madi: “Why?”

Frank: “Where has Weir been? We need representation — we don’t have it. And when that happens, people lose faith in government and everything.”

The question remains — who’s making sure Ward 3’s needs and concerns are being heard at City Hall? “Ward 3 needs someone who can get out and communicate with the people. When there’s no communication, we don’t have anything. They have to get out there and let people know someone is standing up for us — because right now, we don’t see that.” Beltran said.

If you live in Ward 3 and have questions or concerns about your representation, feel free to email me at madi.vollmer@kero.com so I can learn more.

