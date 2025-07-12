Witness, attorney speak out following hearing on hot car death case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 20-year-old mother is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say she left her two young children in a hot car outside a Bakersfield spa, resulting in the death of one child. As the case moves through the courts, a witness and the woman’s defense attorney are offering conflicting accounts of what happened that day.

Maya Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter as well as two counts of willful cruelty to a child. She’s being held on more than $1 million bail.

On June 29, Hernandez left her one and two-year-old children in a car outside a spa on S. Real Road for over two hours. The children were taken to a hospital, where 1-year-old Amillio Gutierrez was pronounced dead. The 2-year-old survived and was placed in protective custody.

WATCH OUR FIRST STORY ON THIS INCIDENT BELOW:

Mother arrested after one-year-old dies in hot car

Ian Bleu, who was inside the spa with his dog and a friend at the time of the incident, said Hernandez mentioned having children but never disclosed they were in the vehicle outside. Bleu described a calm atmosphere inside the business until an employee discovered one of the children in distress.

“The kid, it was like, sweating — red, purple — like, it was real bad,” Bleu said. “And then Maya walked in with the other kid and he was just, like, limp.”

Bleu told police and emergency responders that he had walked his dog near Maya’s vehicle and saw no signs that the air conditioning was running or that the windows were down, contradicting statements Hernandez reportedly made to authorities.

He also said she appeared emotionally detached as emergency crews attempted to revive the children. “She didn’t even look like she cared,” Bleu said. “We were about to cry, and the cops thought we were the parents.”

Hernandez’s defense attorney Teryl D. Wakeman urged the public not to rush to judgment, emphasizing that her client is only 20 and that the legal process is still in its early stages.

“She’s barely 20. And a charge is not a fact — it’s a charge,” the attorney said. “You would want someone to look into all the aspects of the case — medical, mental health, background — before deciding.”

Wakeman also suggested the case reflects a broader issue with how young adults are treated in the justice system, arguing that brain development continues into a person's mid-20s.

Hernandez remains in custody. A preliminary hearing is expected in the coming weeks, and several witnesses, including Bleu, have been told they may be called to testify.

Hernandez is due back in court on July 15.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

