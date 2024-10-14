Witness recalls fatal car crash in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a fatal car crash on October 13th at Niles and Kern Street, which killed two people and injured a 2-year-old.



Bakersfield police are looking into a fatal car crash that killed two people and sent a 2-year-old to the hospital. The accident happened at Niles and Kern Street on the morning of October 13.

"So you could hear the sound boom i'm pretty sure within 23 houses away you could hear it," says Tommy Mosqueda.

23ABC has confirmed with Bakersfield police, that a 2-year-old is listed in critical condition at a local hospital after the car he was riding in Sunday morning failed to stop at a stop sign. Crashing police patrol car going west on Niles Street.

The car was going north on Kern Street before it crashed. 3 people were inside -we're told the driver died on the scene, and a female passenger passed away at the hospital. While on the scene of the crash, I spoke with Tommy Mosqueda, who said he was a witness to the crash.

"We ran out and we seen a officers vehicle that was wrecked and another vehicle that was wrecked" continues Mosqueda.

Tommy says he and his roommates helped pull the officers from their vehicles. 23ABC is still waiting to confirm these details with Bakersfield police, however, we're told that the officers only suffered minor injuries.

