Woman accused of leaving kids in hot car in Bakersfield pleads not guilty

Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield mother faces multiple felony charges after her 1-year-old son died when left in a hot car for hours while she visited a medical spa.

Maya Hernandez, 20, appeared in court Tuesday where not guilty pleas were entered on her behalf to charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty.

According to Bakersfield Police, officers responded Sunday afternoon to the 10 block of South Real Road after learning two children were left inside a vehicle for two hours while their mother, Hernandez, was at a medical spa.

The children were taken to a hospital, where 1-year-old Amillio Gutierrez was pronounced dead. The 2-year-old survived and was placed in protective custody.

Hernandez is due back in court July 11.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

