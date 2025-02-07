Woman arrested after raising Mexico flag in place of American flag at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman at popular park in Bakersfield was arrested Thursday and charged with vandalism after removing an American flag and replacing it with a Mexico flag.

According to KCSO, 24-year-old Crystal Aguilar, was arrested after they say she cut down the American flag at the entrance of the park, then had "thrown it in the mud..." and raised the Mexico flag in its place.

KCSO says Park Rangers responded to Hart Park around 9:30 am on Thursday after reports of someone who was attempting to steal the American flag.

Body camera footage from KCSO shows deputies a confrontation with Aguilar. She was charged with vandalism, threatening a peace officer, and resisting arrest among other things.

