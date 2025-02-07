Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Woman arrested after raising Mexico flag in place of American flag at Hart Park

Woman arrested after raising Mexico flag in place of American flag at Hart Park
23ABC
Woman arrested after raising Mexico flag in place of American flag at Hart Park
Woman arrested after raising Mexico flag in place of American flag at Hart Park
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman at popular park in Bakersfield was arrested Thursday and charged with vandalism after removing an American flag and replacing it with a Mexico flag.

According to KCSO, 24-year-old Crystal Aguilar, was arrested after they say she cut down the American flag at the entrance of the park, then had "thrown it in the mud..." and raised the Mexico flag in its place.

KCSO says Park Rangers responded to Hart Park around 9:30 am on Thursday after reports of someone who was attempting to steal the American flag.

Body camera footage from KCSO shows deputies a confrontation with Aguilar. She was charged with vandalism, threatening a peace officer, and resisting arrest among other things.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/06/2025

Showers Early

-° / 53°

36%

Friday

02/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 43°

7%

Saturday

02/08/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 39°

5%

Sunday

02/09/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 37°

6%

Monday

02/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 36°

5%

Tuesday

02/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 37°

13%

Wednesday

02/12/2025

Rain

54° / 46°

70%

Thursday

02/13/2025

Showers

58° / 48°

48%