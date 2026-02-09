Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman arrested for homicide after deadly stabbing in southwest Bakersfield

32-year-old Cecilee Diaz is being held on no bail and faces first-degree murder charges after Sunday incident
BPD investigating deadly stabbing in southwest Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officers are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Bakersfield that left one man dead and led to a homicide arrest.

Bakersfield police say they were called to a home on Thatch Avenue on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive and started life-saving measures until paramedics got there, but he later died.

Police say after their investigation, 32-year-old Cecilee Diaz was arrested for homicide.

Jail records show Diaz is being held on no bail.

She's booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

