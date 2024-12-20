Woman files lawsuit against Grimmway Farms over E. coli hospitalization

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the FDA concludes its investigation into an E. coli outbreak linked to Grimmway Farms, 23ABC has learned a woman in Georgia has filed a lawsuit in Kern County against the Ag company.



In a release on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it has concluded its investigation into an E. Coli outbreak linked to recalled Grimmway Farms organic carrots. In that same release, the Centers for Disease Control said that the outbreak is also over with reports of 48 illnesses resulting in 20 hospitalizations and one death across 19 states.

Ron Simon and Associates and Gomez Trial Attorneys have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Melinda Pratt, a woman in Georgia, who alleges she was hospitalized as a result of eating the recalled carrots and is still dealing with the repercussions of the illness.

The lawsuit claims Grimmway Farms sold unsafe and defective carrots and failed to ensure food safety regarding the recalled carrots. It is seeking damages associated with past and future issues from the incident.

A spokesperson from Grimmway Farms says they do not comment on pending litigation, but said, "We are taking this matter seriously and conducting a thorough review of our operations consistent with our ongoing commitment to providing customers with safe, high-quality produce."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last month we told you about an E. Coli outbreak that the FDA says is linked to Grimmway Farms organic carrots and is likely the cause of one person dying and over a dozen people getting hospitalized with the illness. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

In an update from the FDA, they say their investigation is over. In that same release, The Centers for Disease Control say its investigation into the matter is over. We've also learned a woman from Georgia has filed a lawsuit in Kern County Superior Court against Grimmway, claiming she was hospitalized after eating the carrots.

"We are speaking through the lawsuit and we expect to be heard," says Ron Simon, attorney for Melinda Pratt, the plaintiff.

The lawsuit filed in Bakersfield by Ron Simon and Associates out of Houston, Texas and Gomez Trial Attorneys in San Diego alleges that Melinda Pratt was hospitalized after eating Grimmway Farms organic carrots that contained E. Coli and is still recovering from her illness.

In the suit, attorney Ron Simon claims that Grimmway sold a "defective and unreasonably dangerous product," displayed negligence in the processes that the company goes through to grow, harvest, and sell the carrots, and that Grimmway sold the organic carrots, "as being safe when they knew or had reason to know that the product was not safe and the public would consume the product."

"I think a lot of these cases, food poisoning cases, come down to trust. I mean, if you think about it, when a consumer goes to a grocery store or to a restaurant, they're placing an enormous amount of trust in the retailer, that they've done everything they can to make sure your food is safe. In this case, Grimmway failed that task," said Simon via Zoom.

The Centers for Disease Control reports this outbreak is finished with 48 illnesses being reported across 19 states.

The release continues by saying, "The strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak was not found in environmental samples; however, epidemiologic and traceback evidence shows that recalled carrots were the likely source of illnesses in this outbreak."

In an email to 23ABC a spokesperson for Grimmway said, "The company does not comment on pending litigation. We are taking this matter seriously and conducting a thorough review of our operations consistent with our ongoing commitment to providing customers with safe, high-quality produce."

According to Simon, the suit is seeking to get compensation and provide a voice for their client, as well as push to ensure changes are made at Grimmway, so an event like this does not happen again.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

