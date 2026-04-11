Woman riding electric scooter in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on White Lane in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is in critical but stable condition after a hit-and-run driver struck her while she was riding an electric scooter in Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the 6800 block of White Lane at approximately 8:25 p.m. on April 11, 2026. Upon arrival, officers found the injured woman in the roadway along with evidence that a vehicle had hit her. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was riding an electric scooter on the south shoulder of the road when a passing vehicle struck her. The driver fled the scene after the collision.

The 6800 block of White Lane is an east and west roadway featuring three lanes of travel in each direction, separated by a raised cement center median. The speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.

Investigators do not yet know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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