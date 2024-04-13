Woman who allegedly threatens to 'murder' Bakersfield City Council members pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Riddhi Patel, the woman who allegedly threatened to go to the houses of Bakersfield City Council Members and 'murder' pleaded not guilty to 18 felony accusations.



Patel is facing over a dozen accusations of threatening with intent to terrorize and threatening public officials stemming from comments she made during the public comment period of Wednesday's Bakersfield City Council meeting.

Patel pleaded not guilty and is back in court on April 24 at 9 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You might remember our story from earlier this week regarding the woman who threatened to kill several city council members. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, Riddhi Patel appeared in court on Friday, for a felony arraignment. She is facing 18 charges, 10 of them threatening with intensive terrorizing, eight of which threatened a public official. Patel did plead not guilty, her bail was set at $1 million. She is due back in court on April 24 at 9 am for one hearing and then her next hearing is set for April 25 at 8:30 am.

During the arraignment hearing several people in the gallery were there in support of Patel.

While searching for information on Patel in preparation for this story, 23ABC learned that Patel is the Economic Development Coordinator for the Center for Race, Poverty and the Environment according to the organization's website and her LinkedIn Profile.

As part of Patel’s biography on the organization’s website she “prioritizes highlighting the intersectionality that comes with the environmental justice movement to achieve collective liberation for all oppressed communities. In her spare time, she enjoys holding elected officials accountable."

We reached out to the organization for comment on the matter, and a media representative said, “We will not be making any comments.”

The United Liberation Front, a pro-Palestinian group that has been advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza said in a statement following the incident at Wednesday Night’s city council meeting that they “condemn any statements that threaten public officials” and they advised attendees at the council meeting to not disrupt the proceedings and that after comments, they would leave the meeting room.

Now as part of the felony arraignment hearing, the judge presiding over the case did say that if Patel were to bond out she must stay at least 500 yards away from several city buildings as well as the victim's name in the case, namely the city officials that she allegedly threatened in Bakersfield. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

