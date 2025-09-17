Workers in Kern County Disciplined Over Social Media Posts on Charlie Kirk Shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Social media is full of posts reacting to Charlie Kirk’s shooting, and some people are learning that their words can impact their jobs. Here in Kern County, at least two workers were disciplined for what they posted online.

In the gated community of Bear Valley Springs, some residents staged a protest because of a social media posting made by a gate worker. The posting reads, "One down, a few more to go." That worker has been put on paid leave.

“I don’t care who you are, republican, democrat, gay, straight, whatever. Charlie Kirk was an American citizen, he was our brother, and you should not celebrate that," said community member Sheri Richardson.

Following Charlie Kirk’s shooting death on September 10 at a Utah college, many political influences, social media users, and members of the public have taken to their platforms to share opinions on Kirk’s death.

In Delano, a teacher is also on leave after her remarks on Kirk’s death. A posting on her personal Facebook page reads, "He was an awful human being who doesn't deserve any sympathy. Don't agree with me? It's fine, unfriend me then. I'm not doing a back and forth "debate" on this when we are talking about someone who was so evil and full of hate."

In an email statement to 23ABC, the district responded saying in part, “We want to assure our community that all concerns are taken seriously and that our focus remains on providing a safe, respectful learning and working environment for students and staff.”

Now, many questions have been raised on whether companies are violating the public’s freedom of speech.

However, HR consultant Robin Paggi says the First Amendment only protects against the government, not private employers.

“While some would think this is a political issue, what it is is commenting on someone’s death, so this is not political speech that is protected," said Paggi.

Employment experts say it’s best to think before you post, since online content can be permanent and visible to anyone, including current and future employers.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

