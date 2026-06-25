World Cup watch parties bring big business boost to East Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As World Cup excitement continues to sweep across the country, local businesses are seeing the benefits as fans gather to watch matches with friends, family and fellow supporters.

At Rock & Wings in East Bakersfield, World Cup watch parties have become a tradition, drawing crowds from across the community and providing a significant boost in business.

"The World Cup is, even in the finals, even if it's not an American team or North American team or South American team, it still gets packed for the finals," said owner Miguel Sanchez. "And again, it's not just one culture, it's every culture."

This year marks the third World Cup Sanchez has hosted watch parties at the restaurant. He says the atmosphere surrounding the tournament is unlike any other sporting event, bringing together fans from different backgrounds who share a passion for the game.

While every World Cup match attracts customers, Sanchez says games featuring Mexico and the United States consistently draw the largest crowds, often filling the restaurant to capacity.

"When Mexico plays, it's like a 400% increase," Sanchez said. "At least the first two games, that's what we have seen at the Niles and White Lane location."

According to Sanchez, much of that increase comes from food and beverage sales, particularly alcohol purchases, as fans celebrate goals and key moments throughout the match.

The impact extends beyond the business itself.

Sanchez says the increased traffic helps employees by creating more work hours throughout the week and larger tips during busy game days.

For businesses like Rock & Wings, the World Cup is more than just a sporting event, it's an opportunity to bring the community together while providing an economic boost to local restaurants and their employees.

With Mexico set to face Czechia Tuesday evening, Sanchez expects another packed house as fans gather once again to cheer on their team.

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