Worship Center in Bakersfield providing Movies in the Courtyard for the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every Friday until the end of the holiday season, The Worship Center in Bakersfield will be providing a cinematic experience downtown. Each week they will show free Christmas movies for the holidays.



Starts November 29, first movie will be Home Alone.

They will provide food and drinks for the family. While watching a projected movie in the courtyard.

This is the first year they brought this experience to the community and their parishioners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Christmas is next month, and The Worship Center of Bakersfield is providing a cinematic experience downtown. I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Every Friday until the end of the holiday season, they will have a movie in the courtyard for the community.

This is the first year The Worship Center is bringing this experience to downtown Bakersfield. They will have food and drinks available for the families and games for the kids.

Dejon Jernagin Pastor of The Worship Center said “This Christmas we said Hey all the stuff we talked about we going to do. The first thing we want to do is bless the community and the kids with movies in the courtyard. Putting on Christmas movies all throughout the holidays. Giving kids a safe and fun place to come out and be in the grass and watch the movies.”

Pastor Dejon Jernagin tells me he wants this experience to bring families together during the holidays. He says everybody is so busy during this time, something this small can brighten up the season and bring joy into the household.

“Aww man it’s a no brainer, its always Important. Especially with not just your family but the church family, people you congregate with. The ones you love, respect, and support. It’s a big deal.” said Darnell Grimes Parishioner of the Church

Originally, they plan to host this experience outside with hot chocolate and sweets but if the weather is too bad, they said they will move the festivities inside!

Doors open at 5 and the movie starts at 6. This event is free to all community members. The first showing will be on November 29. For 23 ABC I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter



