Wreaths Across America: looking for sponsors to honor Veterans

Wreaths Across America has been honoring Veterans, who lost their lives, while teaching the next generation the value of freedom.



More wreath sponsorship's are needed for full coverage at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The event on December 14th is an opportunity to teach future generations about sacrifice.

Casey Schaubschalnger served as an infiltrator soldier in the United States marine core from 2003-2006 during the invasion of Iraq. His service was cut short as he medically retired, now he volunteers with Wreaths Across America.

Schaubschalnger highlights, "Honor those who served and to help donate and volunteer it's just a great opportunity to do so."

He tells me family togetherness is what wreaths of America provides as a wreath is a symbolic way veterans are remembered.

Schaubschalnger says,"You know one more way to honor the sacrifices and our veterans that have deceased."

He tells me those who served along side him and others are buried right at the Bakersfield National cemetery including his mentor and each year the event keeps their memories alive.

Schaubschalnger speaks highly of his mentor who served in the US Army in Vietnam, "Vernon Velenzuela he passed shortly after the cemetery was opened, without looking him up he's up here somewhere in these first few rows.

With the of goal by December 6th to mark each grave with a wreath in honor of solider who has who is buried here.

Speaking with Marylee Shrider with Wreaths Across America at the Bakersfield National Cemetery tells me that about 4,000 more wreaths are needed for full coverage out of the 7,600 graves at the cemetery and in since 2021 they have seen a decline if wreath sponsorship's.

Shrider continues, "Right now we're at about half so we have about thirty eight hundred wreaths to go and we need to collect more."

With the event being Saturday December 14th she anticipates Bakersfield families to attend, honor, and celebrate their loved ones.

Shrider says,"We have a lot of young people who come out here and it's also a way of teaching future generations about the sacrifice that were made."

