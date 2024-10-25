WWII Veteran celebrates milestone 104th birthday with Bakersfield community

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Cecil 'Pete' Taylor, a WWII veteran, honored by community members and fellow veterans on his 104th birthday.



Broadcast transcript:

Birthday parties are meant for celebrating. One local WW2 veteran is celebrating big on his 104th birthday.

Cecil Pete Taylor enlisted in 1941 and served until 1945 in the US Navy. He spent most of his time in the Marianas Islands: Saipan, Tinian, and Guam. Pete maintained fighter planes like F4F Wildcats, F6F Grumman Hellcats, and B29 Superfortresses. The community gathered to celebrate, support, and honor Mr. Taylor.

Ricardo Ybarra, is a Veteran says, "I think a centenarian that reaches that age should be honored."

Ricardo Ybarra, is one of the many veterans who came out to celebrate Mr. Taylor. He and many others who went to the event told me how important it was to be at this party.

Randy Turman, is a Veteran and he says "Freedom is not free. Somebody had to pay that price and we only have a handful of World War II veterans left, and we need to really embrace them and appreciate their service. They truly are the greatest generation."

Randy isn't the only one who agrees that this generation is meaningful.

Justina Howell, A community and veteran liaison with Bakersfield Community Healthcare says,"He comes from America's greatest generation, our World War II veterans. There's not many of them left, so we really have to let them know how special they are."

Not only did the people at the party say he was brave and honorable, but that he likes to have fun.

Christopher Jones, works as a senior executive director at Senior Solstice, where Mr. Taylor lives. He says, "He loves coming down to the dining room to socialize with his friends. He's had a couple of girlfriends here as well too, and he's just a great person and fun person to be around."

All of Mr. Taylor's friends want to wish him a happy birthday and want to remind the community that supporting veterans is important.

There will be a Veterans Day Parade on November 11, in downtown Bakersfield starting 10:00 am.

