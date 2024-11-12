WWII veteran Victor Killingsworth turns 104 on Veterans Day

Victor Killingsworth, a World War II Navy veteran, celebrates his 104th birthday on Veterans Day.

Killingsworth served in the Marines for 38 months during World War II, participating in five battles and four lightning operations in the Pacific.

He reflects on his experiences and the bravery of fellow American soldiers.

Killingsworth is recognized as the oldest alumni at Taft College.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Veterans Day is a day of reflection for Victor Killingsworth of his days in the Navy during World War II. And this year, Killingsworth celebrates not just his service, but his 104th birthday!

Victor Killingsworth served in the Marines for 38 months during World War II.

"My job was to take the Marines from the ship to the beach and that's what I did,” said Killingsworth. “I was in five different battles in the Pacific and I was in four lightning operations.”

Not only does Veterans Day serve as a tribute, but also a birthday.

Now at 104 years old, Killingsworth recalls the battles he fought and the people he's met along the way.

"I've seen so many brave men die fighting because they believed in something,” said Killingsworth. “And there's no greater fighting men in the world than our American boys."

Killingsworth was recognized as the oldest alumni at Taft College.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

