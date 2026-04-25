Young woman survives train collision after car rolls onto tracks

A young woman is lucky to be alive according to authorities after her car collided with a passing train.

Video taken by Allie Cardoza catches a moment of the crash, seeing parts of the car being ripped away as it collides with the train.

The incident took place around 8 Friday morning on Edison Hwy near Highway 184. The California Highway Patrol says a Chevy S-U-V came to a stop at the tracks, but then coasted onto the path of the train.

“I turned down the radio and I just saw a car start inching slowly and they kind of hit the guard rail and I was like oh that's not good so I started honking my horn and I told my wife get ready to call 911,” said witness Blake Blanton.

Blake Blanton tells me he and his wife, Allie Cardoza, were just a few cars away when the crash happened. The moment the train cleared the tracks, they were among the first to rush toward the car.

Cardoza — a trained medical assistant — says she focused on staying calm, with one mission in mind: to protect lives and ensure everyone’s safety.

“Just trying to make sure she was okay she was stable, I tried to get her talking because she was not speaking whenever I would try to talk to her,” said Cardoza.

Authorities with California Highway Patrol have confirmed the woman involved is 18 years old who appeared to be having a medical emergency during the time of the crash.

She sustained no injuries from the crash itself but was transported to the hospital for safety precautions.

Although a scary start to the day, Blanton says he’s grateful he and his wife were there and when asked if he would do it again, he says without a doubt.

“I feel good you know like I said I would’ve done it for anyone I thought about it like if that was my family member in there, that's someone’s daughter in there you know I have a kid , it could be someones kid so I just thought about just jumping in and doing something as fast as I could,” Blanton said.

The incident is still under investigation, the name of the victim has yet to be released as well as the status of her condition.

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