Youngest son of Buck Owens reflects on potential sale of Crystal Palace

On July 3, the Buck Owens Private Foundation announced the planned sale of the Crystal Palace. The landmark is now priced at $7.4 million, the same amount it originally was built for.

Owens said the decision to sell the palace was a difficult one for the family and the foundation's board that oversees it. He said even before COVID shut them down for two years, it was a tough financial venture.

It's been a little over a month since the sale of the historic Crystal Palace was announced. Now for the first time, Buck Owens’ son, Johnny, is sharing his hopes for his father's beloved venue as we celebrate Buck's 95th birthday.

"It makes people feel, like when my dad got on the stage and it made them feel like they were a part of it,” Johnny told us.

The Owens name has always lit up the stage of the Crystal Palace since Buck himself first opened it in 1996. The country music legend played there up until his death in 2006, and after him his son Johnny carried on the family business.

"Most people that know me know I never sung in front of my dad,” he said.

He may not have sung for Buck but Johnny has performed alongside big hitters like Dwight Yokum and with the Bakersfield Sound for nearly 20 years now. While he continues to grace the stage, he's hoping that the sale of the venue will include his father's legacy.

"Want it to go to somebody that loves country music, that will keep it open, that will keep artists coming in."

“We're more saddened than a lot of people think we are but we understand that we either do that or the building will just sit here,” Owens said.

"When you have a packed house all the time, the doors are going to stay open. We were open Tuesday through Saturday and then a Sunday brunch. Then Tuesday got taken away, then Wednesday, what are you gonna do?” He asked.

When the reopened following COVID, the difficult times forced more changes, eliminating their Sunday brunches in 2023.

"When people stop coming then you start losing personnel and then you have to keep training and training, and those types of things, the slower it got,” he said. “Fridays and Saturdays take care of themselves."

While the Crystal Palace remains open and is still playing shows, Owen's said there has been some interest but stopped himself before offering any specifics.

"If I bring actual names in and stuff,” he said, chuckling. “I’ll probably get shot before I get down the stairs here.”

He said that the foundation's board — which includes two Owens family members — would like to see the palace taken over by someone willing to continue the traditions of Buck and the Bakersfield Sound.

Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield sound will return to the Crystal Palace. to perform on September 20.

