'You’re not alone’: Rapid Response volunteers respond to reports of ICE activity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As reports of possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity spread across Kern County, fear and uncertainty are growing among residents.

In response, local Rapid Response volunteers are taking to the streets to share information and help community members understand their rights.

Alejandra Guerrero, a Rapid Response volunteer, spent Friday afternoon responding to reports of possible immigration enforcement activity and distributing red cards with information about residents’ rights.

“We got a report on the hotline. Somebody called it in. Maybe Bell Terrace and South H; there might have been some activity,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero has been part of the Rapid Response network since the 2025 Border Patrol raids in Kern County.

One red card at a time, Guerrero is working to make sure residents know their rights.

She visited several locations, including Superior Grocers, where one person was detained, along with Home Depot and a recycling site.

At each stop, she handed out red cards, putting information about people’s rights directly into their hands.

“These are our constitutional rights regardless of immigration status, so it’s really important to be out there and let the community know they’re not alone,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero says the work doesn't stop here. The group plans to continue visiting community members where they are even if no one reports an ICE sighting.

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