Allison Morgan Family & Community Services Center opens in Cal City

More information about A.M.F.C. can be found on their Facebook page.

A.M.F.C. opened last week with its programs and job training for participants with disabilities.

A.M.F.C. is planning to open a thrift store in Mojave in the coming weeks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

All of us together. It's one of the many themes at the new Allison Morgan Family & Community Services Center in California City. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. Even on Friday they worked together beautifying the building.

“It’s great instead of being at home being bored. (chuckles)," Sheri Adams says.

Sheri Adams is one of several who enjoy the new Allison Morgan Family & Community Services Center. Individuals are Kern Regional Center clients and have a disability.

Sheri enjoys embroidering. She embroidered art pieces of the Raiders and Cowboys logos and Baby Yoda.

She wants to sell them. The participants all want to work and they receive job training.

“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years. So this is one of many programs that we offer to individuals with disabilities. This particular program is designed to give them choices to help them navigate within their community,” says Dr. Tori Morgan-Allison.

Debra says she is studying for the DMV test because she wants to drive in the new year.

“Yes, it’s my first week here and I’ve made a lot of friends here," Debra says.

Virgen: “What do you like about it?”

Debra: “I like art.”

Several of the participants beautified the area around the building on Friday morning. They plan to do the same in other areas, including at a thrift store in Mojave that they’ll work at.

“It felt awesome. It felt like I was part of a family for once. I was enjoying something. I was doing something for the community, improving the community and not destroying it," John says.

