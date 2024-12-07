An inside look of 'Aerospace Valley' features Stratolaunch

MOJAVE/EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE (KERO) — Stratolaunch specializes in hypersonic flight and was featured in an exclusive media tour that included Scaled Composites and Edwards Air Force Base.



Edwards Air Force Baseis hiring and trying to fulfill several positions.

Stratolaunch is located at the Mojave Air And Space Port.

The length of Stratolaunch aircraft is longer than a football field.

Edwards Air Force Base and Stratolaunch were some of the entities that teamed up for a media tour. The result was an intimate inside look at their facilities.

“The Antelope Valley is a really unique and incredible place," says Greg Morris, president of Scaled Composites.

That must be the reason the area is commonly known as: Aerospace Valley. Greg Morris, president of Scaled Composites, told me the importance of being part of a media tour that also included Stratolaunch and Edwards Air Force Base.

“The development that has happened here historically and it is going on now is critical. We’re standing at the Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field, named after Burt and his brother, Dick. … And we want to support the community. The entire community here in the Antelope Valley is critical. We’re an employer. We’re hiring rapidly. We’re growing. We’ve got lots of demand and we look forward to being here forever," Morris says.

It isn’t every day you get to see the huge Stratolaunch plane in Mojave. The media got a rare look of the aircraft that is longer than a football field, that specializes in hypersonic flight.

Edwards Air Force Base also participated. Bombers and test planes were available for photograph, including the X-62, which is valuable for test, as it can simulate various other aircraft.

“It’s fun. Everyday you do something new. So, if you picture the beginning of Top Gun Maverick when he’s flying the Dark Star. That is flight test. A lot of what I do is in the control room. More of what Hondo was doing. It’s really fun. It’s really dynamic. It’s really exciting everyday," Rebecca Aronoff of the Edwards Flight Test School said.

The media received a rare look at Edwards’ Joint Simulation Environment facility. No photography or recording were allowed. The building is nearly ready for full use.

Brigadier General Douglas Wickert gave a briefing of the JSE building, which also could not be recorded.

The media tour took a team effort, which included several people from different departments.

“Telling our story and the story of Aerospace Valley and Mojave being a big part of that story is really what today was about," David Smith, CEO/GM of Mojave Air and Space Port said.

