Arreguin returns to Mojave with Fat Boys Taco restaurant

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Fat Boys Taco has become a popular stop along Highway 14 in Mojave; owner Roberto Arreguin returns to his roots with the taco shop.



The taco restaurant has been open a little over a year near Stater Bros. grocery store.

Robert started cooking up tacos in his garage at age 14.

Fat Boys Taco also has a restaurant in Lancaster.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Comida, Familia y sonrisas ...

That means food, family, and smiles. And that's what Fat Boys Taco is all about.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

The restaurant in Mojave is a mixture of Jalisco and Michoacan flavors... and it's quickly becoming a hit along Highway 14.

“A lot of them saw me as a bad kid because, you know, I was bad. … I think it shocks them too. It shocks a lot of the people who knew me before. Like, damn man, Robert is doing something with his life,” Robert Arreguin says.

Roberto tells me he began making tacos in his garage and selling to his friends in the neighborhood when he was 14 years old. That was the birth of Fat Boys Taco.

“My family is everything, man. I think that’s why I’m successful because of my kids. They mean the world to me, so I think that’s what made me work my butt off,” Roberto says.

Just three years later, Roberto fathered the first of his four children when his daughter was born. He says he wanted to stay out of trouble and give them the best life he could.

He went to work, making fat boys tacos and delicious dishes.

“It reminds them of their roots. I had a lady the other day say, “Hey, it reminds me of my abuelita’s cooking,” Roberto says.

He says he combines his background from Michoacan and his wife’s heritage from Jalisco.

Several of Roberto’s family members work for the restaurants, like his elder sister, Priscila. Her children work there too as do others of the Arreguin family that include 8 siblings.

“They don’t usually have stuff like this near Mojave. It’s like a big hit with the birria. Like a Mexican restaurant that people actually want. Mostly with the burritos, the birria, the queso tacos, you don’t have none here. But now that we have it a lot of people who love it,” Priscila Arreguin says.

The friends fit in too. AJAY, Vioo and DJ Skip produced a song about the hot spot.

“Treat everyone like family. Mi casa es su casa.

Everybody is invited to the asada.

… Ain’t no tacos, like Fat Boys tacos”

“My uncle named me Fat Boy when I was a kid. So when we decided to name the taco shop, we decided Fat Boys, you know (laughs),” Roberto says.

You can find out more about Fat Boys Taco on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok...

In Mojave, I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

