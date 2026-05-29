Assembly District 34 candidates make their case to voters ahead of June primaries

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — In communities like California City and Mojave, voters are getting ready to choose their next representative in Sacramento. 23ABC sat down with two of the four candidates about the issues impacting our desert residents and what they say sets them apart in this race.

In the race for Assembly District 34, meet Democrat Randall Putz and Republican Steve Fox, two contenders with starkly different visions, battling for a seat that spans Kern, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties, right through our desert communities of Mojave and California City.

The other hopefuls, Republicans Charles Hughes and Manny Lin, stayed silent, despite multiple repeated requests for interviews.

“When it comes to rural districts, especially in California we’re often overlooked and under served and so there is an opportunity for us to get more attention and resources,” said candidate Randall Putz.

Candidate Randall Putz has been an elected official for 18 years, currently serving as the mayor of Big Bear Lake.

Starting his campaign almost a year ago, Putz says he’s spent his time “meeting voters where they’re at”, traveling into communities to discuss what issues locals are experiencing.

“What I’ve gathered being out in the district affordability is a huge part of that. Beyond that is access to things, access to health care, access to good paying jobs,” said Putz.

Yet unlike Putz, Republican Steve Fox says his experience comes from already serving in Sacramento.

Fox, an attorney and former Assembly member for California’s 36th District, says his background gives him a deeper understanding of how state government works and how to deliver results for communities across the High Desert.

“I’ve taken a lot of time when I was in the assembly last time to read through the budget which a lot of people just don’t do. I read of the 2400 votes I did, I read every piece of legislation before I marked how I wanted to vote,” said Fox.

If elected, Fox says he wants to use that experience to push for more oversight and ensure taxpayer dollars are being properly spent in communities across the district.

“Things should be affordable for you, and that's the number one goal, you know, we’re the poor step child in the whole district, we don’t get the taxes we put in, we don’t seem to get it back. I want to get those back, I want to get those back like I did before and cut your taxes,” said Fox.

The June 2 primaries are right around the corner. The two candidates with the most votes will then advance to the November general elections.

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