Cal City celebrates Balsitis Park renovation

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — City staff and the community celebrate the renovation at Balsitis Park in California City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



A new playground structure was recently installed.

The renovation also includes a full court for basketball.

Patty Davis cut the ribbon during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. She is the daughter of Vince Balsitis, who the park is named after.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The last time Balsitis Park was not in need of a renovation, the sky hook was a popular shot. Now make way for some new game after renovations included a full court for basketball, coming courtesy of a grant. I’m Steve Virgen, your Cal City neighborhood reporter.

Virgen: Devine, why do you like this park?

Devine: Because I really, really, like it!

Blu: I really love it!

When it comes to Balsitis Park, Blu and Devine have the right idea. The kids love the new playground structure. It’s been complete for a couple months, but the city and community celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Patty Davis did the honors. She’s the daughter of Vince Balsitis, who the park is named after. She did not want to speak on camera.

The renovations also include a full court for basketball.

“There’s been a whole bunch of community members that wanted to see this park revitalized for many years,” says Ron Smith, Cal City councilman.

The park has not had many upgrades for over the past 25 years. A federally funded grant administered through Kern County worth $400,000 paid for the project that was nearly $375,000.

“I’m thankful for those who put in for the CDBG grant. I’m thankful we got approved for that. A lot of hands went into making it what it is today,” Smith says.

The nearest park from Balsitis is Central Park, about 3 miles away. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

