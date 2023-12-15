Cal City mayor runs for 20th Congressional seat

Kelly Kulikoff, the mayor of California City, is running for the 20th Congressional seat left by Kevin McCarthy.

Kulikoff describes recent happenings with McCarthy and the Congressional seat as a panic situation and says he's at his best in those conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kelly Kulikoff, the mayor of California City, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 20th congressional seat left open by Kevin McCarthy. Kulikoff just beat the December 13th extension deadline along with a few others.

“I’ve seen Congressman McCarthy stepping down. I’ve seen that everyone was running around in panic. And, I’m normally good in panic situations. I don’t run around in panic situations, even though you have to think quickly,” Kulikoff says.

Kulikoff says he wants people from cities like his to be heard. The 39-year-old is a licensed real estate broker, manufactured home dealer and general contractor.

He grew up in Cal City and has been a Kern County resident for more than 30 years.

“We need to step it up. We need to step it up in D.C. and we need to make larger and better decisions so that we don’t crumble as local governments," Kulikoff says.

Kulikoff is tackling issues dealing with cannabis, outdated water pipes, and budget shortfalls in his first year as mayor of Cal City. Previously, he was a Cal City Councilman.

“I have an understanding of the people’s needs because I’ve talked with people. I’ve talked with a lot of people in the area. I grew up here. … I think I have the ability to get in there and help build those solutions that California needs and the District," Kulikoff says.

Kulikoff says he plans to speak with the communities of the district to get a better sense of what is needed and to make himself known.

