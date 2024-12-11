Cal City mayor says start of new leadership has been challenging

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City's mayor Marq Hawkins says there are similarities between Cal City and Arvin as his swearing in as mayor was not early on the agenda.



Hawkins says he wants to bring stability to Cal City, as there has been turnover at various positions, most notably city manager

Hawkins said he tried to adjust and add to agenda prior to the meeting but was denied.

Cal City's new mayor wants more control. But the city council is saying not so fast. As Mayor-elect Marq Hawkins steps into his new role he looks to be learning patience.

“It’s almost like somebody wants a do-over or to extend their time when in fact it’s important we have a smooth and peaceful transition,” says Marq Hawkins, Cal City’s new mayor.

“Some might say: Well, I believe I’m obligated to finish the business. Well, in fact a lot of the business will continue. And who’s to say that the current council that’s incoming is not capable of handling the business by and large,” Hawkins says.

Councilman Michael Kulikoff responded in a statement. He’s subject to become the mayor pro tem, according to the agenda.

He said in part: Although the mayor runs the meetings, no mayor controls the staff.

“When it comes to governance, I understand that I don’t know everything but I know enough to know that I don’t know everything. And, it’s not a me thing. It’s a we thing,” Hawkins says.

Michael Kulikoff's statement in full:

I want the new City Council and Mayor to be successful. We are a council-manager form of government and not strong Mayor form.

Although the Mayor runs the meetings, no Mayor controls the staff. We can only direct the City Manager through consensus. Each City Council member and Mayor have equal voting powers. No single individual runs the show. It’s a team effort and I look forward to working together for the benefit of the community.

The new Mayor needs to know what the mayor’s jobs duties are along with the limitations. I appreciate his eagerness but the council has limitations and rules they have to abide by.

