Cal City planning commissioner abruptly resigns

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Carla Conry, a longtime community activist, steps down as a planning commissioner after issuing a lengthy resignation letter.



Conry accuses city council members of ignoring her incident reports or hiding the reports to protect others.

Cal City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff expresses disappointment for Conry's resignation.

Conry posted her resignation letter on social media.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One California City employee has had enough of all the chaos in the small desert town...

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter... and I'm in Bakersfield to catch up with Cal City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff... about the latest change at City Hall.

"I didn't expect the resignation. I was expecting her to at least complete her term."

Mayor Kelly Kulikoff is well aware of all the turmoil in Cal City. Yet he was caught off guard when Carla Conry surprisingly stepped down as a planning commissioner.

Conry has been a community activist for nearly 40 years, serving in various roles. For the past four years, she has been vice chair of the planning commission.

She declined to go on camera, but she issued a lengthy resignation letter and posted it on social media.

In it, she said she stepped down, quote, "due to the neglect of the previous City Clerk's office and City Attorney's Office."

She also accused city council members of ignoring incidents she reported or hiding her reports to protect others.

A few weeks ago, Conry gifted new signage at City Hall and helped apply it on the window.



"It's very difficult to lose somebody that resigns from a position where they've helped the city immensely."

The following is Conry's resignation letter:

"Due to events that took place December 19, 2023 and January 4, 2024. I Carla Conry am terminating the remainder of my term as of June 11 , 2024. My term expires May 1, 2025. But due to the neglect of the previous City Clerk's Office and our City Attorney's Office and the incidents were reported to City Council Members that were either ignored or hidden to protect others.

If I were to do what was done to me the City Council would have been dismissed from my duties and my seat. I see now that I am not treated the same and I am supposed to tolerate what was done and allow this type of behavior.

I want to wish my City of California City the best but I see now how our City gets in to Lawsuits.

I have enjoyed and loved my time on the Planning Commission since January 20, 2020. I will continue to be there for the Planning Department Staff if they so need me to be.

I can no longer stand by in silence as to what was done to me and violation of my personal privacy and the incident that happened at City Hall. My Complaints still stand even though I am resigning I expect them to be addressed.

Best Regards,

Vice Chair Carla Conry

Planning Commissioner

