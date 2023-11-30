Cal City Police: Woman killed after running into traffic, struck by car

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — A 27-year-old woman from California City was killed when she was struck by a car after she ran into traffic on California City Boulevard on Wednesday night.

A press release from the Cal City Police Department stated that an investigation revealed that Leah Makiah Ida Phillips, 27, had been the driver of a vehicle eastbound on California City Boulevard.

She pulled her vehicle to the dirt shoulder, exited her car, and ran into traffic where she was struck by a 2019 Toyota Avalon. The driver of the Toyota was identified as a 73-year-old man from Mojave.

Cal City Police officers were dispatched to the collision near Deep Well Street at 6:26 p.m. and found Phillips lying on the eastbound dirt shoulder of California City Boulevard.

Life-saving measures were performed but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Currently, vehicle speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this collision.

Cal City Police said anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (760) 373-8606, reference case number CR23-1344.

