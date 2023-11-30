Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCalifornia City

Actions

Cal City Police: Woman killed after running into traffic, struck by car

Leah Makiah Ida Phillips, 27, died at the scene from injuries suffered after she was struck by a car, according to a Cal City Police press release.
California City Police Department (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the sign outside the California City Police Department in California City, Calif.
California City Police Department (FILE)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 15:49:55-05

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — A 27-year-old woman from California City was killed when she was struck by a car after she ran into traffic on California City Boulevard on Wednesday night.

A press release from the Cal City Police Department stated that an investigation revealed that Leah Makiah Ida Phillips, 27, had been the driver of a vehicle eastbound on California City Boulevard.

She pulled her vehicle to the dirt shoulder, exited her car, and ran into traffic where she was struck by a 2019 Toyota Avalon. The driver of the Toyota was identified as a 73-year-old man from Mojave.

Cal City Police officers were dispatched to the collision near Deep Well Street at 6:26 p.m. and found Phillips lying on the eastbound dirt shoulder of California City Boulevard.

Life-saving measures were performed but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Currently, vehicle speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this collision.

Cal City Police said anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (760) 373-8606, reference case number CR23-1344.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Sign, Bakersfield (FILE)

News In Your Neighborhood