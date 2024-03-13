Cal City resident angered after police officer shot his dog near his home

Police body cam video shows an officer shooting a dog near his home on Monday when the dog charged at him

Raymond Cote says a gun should not have been used and that his dog is loving.

Raymond Cote and his family were cleaning blood outside their home Tuesday in California City... One day after a Cal City police officer shot their dog.

The dog's name is Ana... a Dogo Argentino... and the family says their struggling to deal with the incident that injured their pet.

“A pain that you can’t explain unless you’re a father…It was just instant rage. When I heard the bang. Just a hundred different things went through my mind. Initially, I thought my son was shot. That’s the first thing that went through my head. Thank God I heard his voice," Raymond Cote says.

Cote describes his first reaction when he heard that his dog was shot on Monday.

On Tuesday, Cote watched police body cam video of Cal City police Sgt. Miguel Rivera shooting his dog. Cote says the gun should not have been used. He said the police were there on a welfare check.

He says his dog is big but loving, especially to his 11-year-old son, Georgie, a child with autism.

Now, the dog is in the hospital in Woodland Hills.

Since the incident occurred... more than $10,000 was raised to help with surgery that is scheduled for Wednesday.

“I call on Mayor Kulikoff, I call on the council board. Michael Kulikoff and Pastor Ron Smith, to check into this. Don’t brush this under the table. This wasn’t just a dog. This was a family member. This was my son’s dog," Cote said.

Cal City Police Chief Jesse Hightower said Tuesday he will not speak on the incident until after an investigation.

Cote says he was very heated with the officers after the shooting and that Hightower calmed the situation.

“Truth be told this ain't the first time the police have been here. They know my dog. They ain’t never been bitten before. Never been attacked before," Cote said.

Cote said he is scheduled to see Ana on Thursday in L.A.

