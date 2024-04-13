Cal City turns to past with Vincent as interim fire chief

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City former fire chief Justin Vincent to become interim fire chief after city goes in a different direction than Ryder White

Justin Vincent says he wants to help California City in its time of need.

Vincent says he does not intend to be the permanent fire chief.

California City acting city manager Latisha Lamberth says Vincent and new city clerk Daryl Betancur are expected to be sworn in next week.

Sound the alarm... California City has another new interim fire chief.

Justin Vincent is no stranger to the area... as a former Cal City fire chief.

He was fired in 20-17 and ending up suing the city.

Vincent also filed a lawsuit against Cambria in January for wrongful termination.

Now, he’s coming back to cal city.

“You know it’s a good feeling to be able to help out California City during this difficult time.”

Vincent is familiar with Cal City and its financial challenges. He said he remembers when a special tax failed in Cal City seven years ago.

“We’re going to have to be creative. We’re going to have to work together. I’m prepared to do that and prepared to support those firefighters in whatever way necessary to make sure the citizens are safe.”

Acting city manager Latisha Lamberth told me that the city changed directions after swearing in Ryder White as the interim chief last week... but said that was in principle. White was unavailable for comment on Friday.

"Justin has a history here and he knows some of the firefighters and the realignments. I think that was a good choice," Lamberth said.

She said Vincent will be paid just over 50 dollars per hour during his tenure.

In 2018, Vincent claimed the city fired him in retaliation for adhering to fire codes instead of favoring cannabis business owners and city officials.

The judgment went in the city’s favor. Vincent, who is 37, said he doesn't intend to be Cal City's permanent fire chief.

"I owe the community and these firefighters a debt of gratitude for their support six, seven years ago, for me and for my family.”

In addition... Lamberth said Cal City also hired Daryl Betancur as the city clerk.

Vincent and the new city clerk are expected to be sworn in next week.

