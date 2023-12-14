Cal City woman shares story of redemption to provide hope for others

In this video, Ana Gomez talks about her son involved in a car accident nearly four years ago.

Ana Gomez travels to visit her son in Pasadena. He was involved in a car accident in January of 2020 that resulted in cerebral palsy and other health-related issues.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The holidays can be a joyful time for some, but for others, it can be the opposite.

I'll highlight the story of one mother who never quit as an example of hope, despite facing difficulties a few years ago during the holidays.

"I walk in and he just has this big smile as soon as he sees me. I have the nurses coming and saying, 'Wow, you must be his mom because every time he sees you he gets this big 'ol smile," says Ana Gomez, a Cal City resident

Ana Gomez says her life changed on Jan. 6, 2020.

Her son, Richard, was involved in a car accident that resulted in cerebral palsy and other health-related issues.

Richard is now in a care center in Pasadena.

The holidays were challenging at first, but Ana says it's better now.

Not only are they getting ready to celebrate Christmas, but his 21st birthday, two days later.

"I met somebody who showed me a better life. Family. I didn't know my family. I've never known family, nobody ever in my life," Ana says.

Ana says she's grateful for Elaine, her girlfriend, who helped her get conservatorship of Richard after initially being denied.

Ana says she overcame a drug addiction. She says she's also studying for a real estate license because she wants to be at her best for her son.

"No matter what struggles come her way, she's been overcoming them. No matter what battles, what obstacles, what issues, she faces them head-on," Elaine Falcon says.

Ana and Elaine want to start a foundation to help other families who visit loved ones and also provide virtual visit opportunities. She says she hopes her story of redemption gives others hope, especially during the holidays.

Jaime Ortiz, a psychiatrist for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, encourages those who are struggling during the holidays to reach out for help.

"Try to find yourself in a safe place. Find yourself around people that you care about and be prepared. That may be a little rough. Find something positive to do with your time. Find some meaning to the holidays," Ortiz says.

Ana says she's expecting this to be the best Christmas yet.

