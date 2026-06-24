California City community holds candlelight vigil for 12-year-old boy killed in dog attack

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night in California City to honor a 12-year-old boy who died after being chased into a lake by multiple off-leash dogs earlier this month.

The incident happened on June 18 when multiple off-leash dogs attacked four children at Central Park Lake, seriously injuring one while chasing another into the water. California City Police said the child was pulled from the water unresponsive and died a day later.

The community gathered in the parking lot of Central Park to grieve and remember the boy. Sunshine Diaz, a school bus driver in the community, organized the vigil to give residents an opportunity to mourn together.

California City Mayor Marquette Hawkins told 23ABC that the tragedy is beyond words. When asked whether the incident would bring changes to California City, Hawkins called on residents and pet owners to act responsibly.

"There really, truly are no words you can say to comfort a mother or a parent. It's just unfortunate," Hawkins said. "In terms of changes, I just hope that owners of animals and pets will be more diligent and vigilant about making sure that the public is safe."

California City Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Dobbins, 68, and said they intend to pursue charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent owner of a mischievous animal causing serious injury or death. Police added that Dobbins is currently out of custody and appears to be avoiding law enforcement.

California City resident Thomas Carper said he wants to see the suspect face consequences for the attack.

"I just think the owner should be held accountable for what the actions of his dogs," Carper said.

California City Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact them directly.

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