California City seeks 9th city manager in 3 years as potential fire service changes loom

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — California City is searching for its ninth city manager in three years after Christopher Lopez announced his departure to take a position with the city of Cudahy.

Lopez, who began his role in March on a three-year contract, will leave his position in January. Despite the short tenure, Mayor Marquette Hawkins said there are no hard feelings about Lopez's decision.

"Cudahy made him an offer, so to speak, that he couldn't refuse, and he decided to take it while he had the opportunity. And I totally respect that. I totally get it," Hawkins said. "He's not leaving us in any bad way. And in fact, you know, with this search, like I said, he's actively helping us to find his replacement."

Lopez's departure continues a pattern of leadership turnover that has plagued the city alongside funding, staffing, and city council issues. When Lopez took the job earlier this year, he acknowledged the city's challenges but remained optimistic about his ability to serve residents effectively.

"I'm a firm believer that just because the city has challenges, that doesn't mean the people don't deserve a good city manager," Lopez said in March.

While the city searches for new leadership, California City is also negotiating a potential contract with Kern County Fire to take over fire services within city limits. The change could bring significant financial relief to the struggling municipality.

"It's going to take about $4 million off of our books, and we'll be able to sustain for a while, to give us some breathing room, and it'll help us to get the city moving in the right direction, like we're already doing," Hawkins said.

The mayor said negotiations with Kern County are in the late stages, and a decision on fire services could come as soon as the end of this year or early next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

