CalPortland workers picket in Mojave, upset about pay, benefits

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — CalPortland employees go on strike in Mojave, claiming proposed pay increases and no retirement benefits are unfair.



CalPortland workers started picketing at the entrance of the cement plant on Sunday.

This is the first strike at the location since 1981.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Workers at the CalPortland Cement Plant in Mojave are on strike. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The workers claim inadequate pay and no retirement benefits.

More than 100 employees are on the picket line.

CalPortland’s proposed three-year contract to its employees has the workers in an uproar. The workers’ response? 107 employees are picketing at the entrance in three shifts, 24 hours a day. They’re upset about a 3 and a half percent raise in year one and a 2 percent raise in each of the following years, along with no retirement benefits.

“We’re hot. We’re tired. Obviously we want to go to work. We’re all skilled individuals. We make the plant run. We want to be at work. But we also want to have a decent living as well,” said Ben Marks, an employee.

CalPortland responded in a statement:

“We believe the offer on the table is fair and competitive and it is unfortunate that the situation has resulted in a labor action. We value our employees and recognize the critical role they play in the success of our company. We remain fully committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement that balances the needs of our workforce with the long-term health of our organization.”

Ben tells me this is the first strike at this location since 1981. He has been working at CalPortland for over 22 years.

“We just want a decent contract and get back to work, and not have our families scared. Just start making some money again and just get back to life, regular life. That’s all we’re looking for. Get back to the program and make these people some money. Right now we’re in a stalemate. We need to move forward," Ben said.

Ben tells me that other local companies nearby like Union Pacific Railroad and UPS have been encouraging and supportive. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

