CCPD shooting of dog ruled as justified

The shooting of Ana the dog by a Cal City police officer on March 11th was determined “within department policy,” by a Critical Incident Review Board, Cal City Police Chief Jesse Hightower announced in a press release Wednesday night.

CCPD released police body-cam video a day after the shooting that showed Ana breaking loose from her tether and charging at Cal City police officer Miguel Rivera, who shot the dog.

The police were on a welfare check of a juvenile, in addition to a possible domestic disturbance, Hightower said.

Raymond cote, the dog’s owner, says a gun should not have been used and that Ana is loving. The dog is being trained to be a service dog for Cote’s son, Georgie, a child with autism.

Ana is scheduled for surgery to have the bullet removed from her neck on Thursday morning in Woodland Hills, Cote said.

