Coffee With A Cop: Cal City Police, CHP serve up interaction with community

In this video, Cal City Police and California Highway Patrol officers serve coffee and learn how to take orders at Starbucks while interacting with community during Coffee With A Cop event.

California City Police Chief Jesse Hightower said the goal was to build relationships during the get-together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Coffee with a Cop is a popular event in many cities around the county... but Cal City takes it to another level.

I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Cal City Police and CHP officers serve coffee and chat with customers in a different way.

"Hey Jesse. Can you take my order?"

“I can yeah. It might be a little messed up, but I’ll take it," says Jesse Hightower, the Cal City Police Chief.

Cal City Police Chief Jesse Hightower was among law enforcement who put on a Starbucks apron over their uniforms. They went to work in more ways than one.

“It was fun. I met a lot of new people. I got to see how this side of the business works, as far as serving coffee, making coffee. There's a lot more into it than one would think," Hightower said.

Cal City Police and California Highway patrol officers answered residents’ questions and concerns about their neighborhoods.

“The goal of today is to build new relationships. Get to know your community. Listen to their concerns. Address their concerns. Try to help and just be available," Hightower said.

"What’s going on behind you?"

“Starbucks has graciously allowed us and the police department to help out, serve some drinks, make some drinks and also interact with people in the drive-thru so that you don’t have to come in but you can still go through the drive-thru and still talk to one of us briefly," said Aaron Maurer, the CHP Public Information Officer.

Morgan Syphax, a frequent customer, said she wanted to come to Starbucks for the event.

"Why did you end up coming?"

“I don’t know. Because it was fun," Morgan said.

"What do you have to say about the police in California City?

“They’re good, I guess," Morgan said.

And Cal City Police and the CHP have volunteers... and a volunteer program!

Those interested can call (760) 373-8606.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

