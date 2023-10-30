California City High evacuated, one staff member sent to hospital, after report of strong smell of gas

California City High School students and staff were evacuated Monday morning and sent home after reports of a strong smell of gas on its campus, according to the Cal City Fire Department.

One Cal City High staff member was sent to the hospital for evaluation after experiencing headaches and illness, said David Orr, CCFD’s public information officer.

Some students also felt ill, but declined medical attention, Orr said.

The strong odor was believed to have come from a chemistry class, Orr said. The students feeling ill were all in the same class, he said.

CCFD did not detect any gas leak after investigating, he said. Southern California Gas also investigated and continues to monitor the area, Orr said, and out of precaution the school day ended and students were sent home.

Students are expected to return to Cal City High on Tuesday.

The Mojave Unified School District posted the following message on its Facebook page early Monday: "California City High School Parents and Guardians: We are currently addressing reports of an odor coming from parts of campus. At this time we are not sure the source of the odor, it is possible that it is natural gas, from the sewer, or from an animal. The fire department, MUSD maintenance department, and gas company are investigating the matter. In the meantime, students were moved outside as a precaution, and we will be ending the school day early at 9:30am for California City High School. Buses will begin their routes as soon as possible. Please do not call the office, as calls will not be answered due to everyone being outside. Please be patient if you are picking up your child, as times may be delayed.”

