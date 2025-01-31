Watch Now
High energy, large loan for Hydrostor, $1.76B, near Rosamond

Hydrostor expects to employ about 700 people during construction over the next 4 1/2 years.
Hydrostor believes future is bright with backing of a $1.76 billion loan from the Department of Energy.
Posted

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Hydrostor excited about its future after gaining $1.76 billion loan from the Department of Energy. Facility expected to be completed in 2030.

  • Construction expected to begin near the end of this year.
  • Hydrostor expects to employ about 700 people during construction over the next 4 1/2 years.
  • Hydrostor is expect to have 40-50 full-time employees when the facility is operational.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hydrostor is known as a long-duration, energy-storage provider. And with recent news, Hydrostor will also be known as a powerhouse when it comes to providing jobs and fulfilling the trust of a $1.76 billion loan from the Department of Energy.

“This is a very significant project. Not just for Hydrostor, but for California and Kern County. This is the largest energy storage facility being developed in North America currently. It is a very significant facility," says Curt Hildebrand SVP of Commercial Affairs for Hydrostor.

Hildebrand tells me the recent $1.76 billion loan has provided a bright future for Hydrostor, which will be near Rosamond in East Kern County.

“We’re very excited to receive that commitment from the department of energy that will provide additional funding for the development of the project,” he says

The energy facility will occupy about 88 acres and is expected to begin construction later this year about a mile west of Edwards Air Force Base.

“We expect to be operational in early 2030. We do have a 4½-year construction cycle. But we will be creating hundreds of jobs during that process. We’ll have a peak workforce of about 700 people at the facility," Hildebrand says.

Hydrostor plans to employ around 40-50 full-time employees once it goes operational in 2030.

