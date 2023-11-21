Hundreds of families fed at inaugural community resource event

In this video, hundreds of people fill up the Strata Sports Center for a community resource event.

Safe Haven Kids League of California City holds its first community resource event with great success.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This week, it’s time to give thanks. For some it’s time to give back. The Safe Haven Kids League of California City started a bit early with a community resource event at the Strata Sports Center.

“There’s children and families out here that need the food. You know? And, I’m one of them. Everybody needs it. Food is high now, and we need it," said Barbara Hogan, a California City resident.

The Safe Haven Kids League, along with some help, came to the rescue on Saturday to provide free food boxes, turkeys and hams, in anticipation of thanksgiving. Anthony Myers, co-founder of the Safe Haven Kids League, says the event was the first of many.

“Today is all about giving back to the community in a free food giveaway with turkey or ham for Thanksgiving," said Anthony Myers, co-founder of the Safe Haven Kids League of Cal City.

Hundreds of people lined up outside. nearly 300 turkeys and hams and more than 500 food boxes were provided. In all -- about 900 people were fed this holiday.

Myers says that is 7% of the population of cal city.

“My heart is touched because we’re able to bring this together for them, for families for Thanksgiving holidays to make sure families have a meal on the table. Gas prices are high … we wanted to tell them: put the gas in your tank and we got Thanksgiving dinner for you," Myers said.

City officials joined in the distribution effort... pitching in to spread some early holiday cheer. And it didn't stop there!

“Kern Family Health, Golden Queens, Pro California City, Ace Hardware, Waste Management … Oh my God … who am I forgetting? (these people behind us). Starbucks is in the house!”

There’ll be more events, including toy drives and food giveaways before Christmas. You can find information at safehavenkidsleague,org or turnto23.com.

