Kern's Kindness: Kids League of Cal City continues to grow

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Kids League of Cal City and Good Samaritan Hospital to partner to provide free mobile clinic at resource center on the second Tuesday of each month.



Kids League of California City started four years ago as an afterschool program for children.

A little more than a year ago, with the help of Victory Baptist Church, Kids League of Cal City opened its community resource center.

What started as an after-school program for kids has shifted to a community resource center for families. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. It's called Safe Haven Kids League of California City, which continues to grow.

Virgen: Why do you do what you do?

Anthony Myers: “Because God led us to this door. And when the door opened, every other door opened behind it. So we know we are doing exactly what we’re supposed to do. And we continue to keep adding to our resources.”

Safe Haven Kids League of California City is a non-profit that began four years ago. Anthony Myers, a co-founder, is surprised it became a community resource center a little more than a year ago. But they remain confident it was the right choice. Victory Baptist Church helped provide the facility for the resource center.

“We started out looking as an afterschool program and that took off real slow. But we started seeing the needs of this community and when we saw the needs of the community we shifted into handling those needs. And now we’re serving the needs of Southern East Kern County,” Myers says.

Safe Haven has partnered with Good Samaritan Hospital. Starting in May, Good Samaritan Hospital will provide a free mobile clinic on site on the second Tuesday of each month.

“Safe Haven is a community resource center and being a community resource center what we’re trying to do is to have all resources in one place. This is just one part of what we’re doing to have health care free to the community, free to the adults and children of this community.”

Safe Haven is part of an Easter event and food giveaway on Saturday at Central Park. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

