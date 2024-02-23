Man missing since September in Cal City; family asks community for help

Vincent Sutton, a 40-year-old man, has been missing since September. One of the last places he was seen was at the First Baptist church down the street from his home.

The Sutton Family is asking the community for help and offering a $3,500 reward for information that will lead to his safe return.

A couple years ago, Vincent Sutton went missing and was found by Cal City police within eight hours.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Vincent Sutton could usually be seen walking here at Central Park, and in other neighborhoods around this desert town. But the 40-year old man hasn't been seen since September. I'm Steve Virgen your California City neighborhood reporter. his family is reaching out for help with the hope that they will find him.

"Typical day. Normal day. He usually gets up, goes to church. Goes to the store. Takes his normal walk. This particular day he got up, went for a walk like normal. He would usually walk to the church down the street from the house. But this particular day he just didn't return," Delana Sutton, Vincent's younger sister said.

Vincent Sutton has been missing for the past five months.

His family said he has been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic... but he is non-violent.

"If you try to approach him, please try to use some caution. The best thing to do is probably keep your eye on him and let the authorities know that you do have him in your sight," Delana Sutton said.

Crystal Sutton, his younger sister said: "He wouldn't harm you, but he might run from you based on the fact he don't know you. We don't know his mental status at this point."

A couple years ago, Sutton went missing. Cal City police found him within eight hours.

"Every time we've contacted him he's just been a real quiet guy. Very friendly. Very nice. Never had any problems with him at all," Lt. Shannon Hayes of the Cal City police said.

The Sutton family is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to his safe return.

His family describes him as a loving father who usually keeps to himself.

They said he usually walked to the Rite Aid and McDonald's on California City Boulevard, near his home.

Virgen: "I get the sense that he knew a lot of people, a lot of people knew him? A familiar face?"

Delana: "A very familiar face. He went to the local church down the street. He was actually at the church the day before he disappeared."

Crystal Sutton says she has received disturbing messages on social media regarding the whereabouts of her brother.

"I've received: 'We know where he is.' I've received: 'We have him.' I receive a lot of scam, so to say, emails, messages and things like that. So, I do take caution when people are writing to me," Crystal Sutton said.

Delana said: "We just ask for everyone's prayer and support. If you see something, or you think you see something, a possibility, please call, help, send the word to somebody."

If you see Vincent you can also call the Cal City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.

